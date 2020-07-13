How you can become a citizen scientist

Do you have an eye for nature? Now is a good time to become a citizen scientist since many people are spending more time outdoors during coronavirus.

You can be part of a movement that turns your nature observations into data that can power scientific research.

Indian Blanket wildflower common in sandy soils around Jacksonville.

The Whitney Marine Laboratory, located at Marineland, is asking for your help in spotting animals and plants.

Over 1,406 observations of wildlife in Northeast Florida have been uploaded already.

Even the most mundane pictures may be valuable in assessing shifts driven by climate and habitat change or tracing non-native species invasions.

Take a picture and upload them on iNaturalist, a website and app run by the California Academy of Sciences and the National Geographic Society that gathers observations from millions of people around the world and makes them available for researchers.

You can also learn about organisms you see in the wild by checking scrolling through pictures identified by others.