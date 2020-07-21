Heat and sticky tropical air

This evening storms in Baker, Alachua and Columbia counties will fade through 7 pm while most other areas stay mainly dry. Some spotty Atlantic showers could move ashore late tonight.

Heat will pick up to the low to mid 90s Wednesday with partly cloudy skies.

A tropical wave pushing into the Gulf provides a slight bump in our rain chances tomorrow to 50%

Wednesday expect a few more inland showers around with movement to the west. Showers clear the coastal areas by the afternoon but rain will target inland locations through the late afternoon and evening.

The new Tropical Depression Seven that formed in the central Atlantic 3,000 miles from Jacksonville. It will head to the Caribbean Sea and may pose a threat to the Lesser Antilles by the weekend.

The tropical wave in the Gulf has potential to also become a depression or storm Wednesday or Thursday. It would move toward Texas.