Tropical Depression Eleven forms in the Atlantic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The National Hurricane Center (NHC) began issuing advisories on an area in the Atlantic we’ve been watching for days.

Visible satellite imagery shows that the area of low pressure has developed a less-elongated circulation with a well-defined center. For the most part, deep convection has persisted with the system since about this time yesterday, save a brief period of warming cloud tops this morning. The low now meets the criteria of a tropical cyclone, and advisories have been initiated on Tropical Depression Eleven.

The center of Tropical Depression Eleven was located near latitude 11.7 North, longitude 40.0 West. The depression is moving toward the west near 16 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue through Wednesday. A west-northwestward motion at a similar forward speed is forecast to begin Wednesday night and continue through the rest of the week.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm by Wednesday night.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1007 mb.

It’s too soon to tell if we have to worry about this one, forecast models agree that over the next few days the system will become more organized and stronger as it moves to the west.

Long term forecast models hint that shear may eventually weaken, or even tear this system apart in the long term. We will keep an eye on it and keep you updated.