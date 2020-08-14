Tropical Storm Kyle forms in northwest Atlantic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The NHC began issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Kyle at 5 p.m. Friday.

The center of Tropical Storm Kyle was located near latitude 37.7 North, longitude 71.7 West. Kyle is moving toward the east-northeast near 17 mph.

A continued east-northeastward motion with an increase in forward speed is expected for the next couple of days. Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Slight strengthening is possible tonight and tomorrow.

Kyle is forecast to become post-tropical by late Sunday or early Monday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1008 mb

Earlier this afternoon, satellite imagery clearly showed that an area of low pressure off the mid-Atlantic coast of the U.S. had developed a well defined center. Banding convection wraps from the northeast to the southeast quadrant of the cyclone, and a combination of surface obs, ship reports, and buoy data all indicate that the system is not frontal.

Although its organization is limited by strong southwesterly upper-level winds, the convection appears to be sufficiently well organized to classify the system as a tropical cyclone.

Kyle is the earliest 11th named storm on record for the Atlantic basin. The previous record was Katrina, which became a tropical storm on August 24, 2005.

Kyle is moving quickly east-northeastward along the northern portion of the Gulf Stream, and its future as a tropical cyclone is likely tied to how long it remains over those warm waters.

A mid-latitude trough will continue to steer the system generally east-northeastward for the next few days, with some increase in forward speed. This will cause the storm to move quickly northeastward away from the U.S. coast and well south of the Canadian Maritimes.

As long as the tropical cyclone remains over warm waters, some strengthening is possible, and this is reflected in all of the intensity guidance. That said, strong upper-level winds will likely keep the system sufficiently sheared to prevent significant tropical strengthening.

Extratropical transition is forecast to begin within 48 hours, and should be complete by 60 hours. Sometime around or just after 72 hours, the low is forecast to either merge with or be absorbed by a larger extratropical low pressure system over the North Atlantic.