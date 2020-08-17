Two areas to watch for development in the tropics

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Shear weakened and tore apart what was Tropical Storm Josephine, now an area of showers is heading towards Bermuda. The system the was Tropical Storm Kyle is now extra-tropical and racing off into the northern Atlantic.

Now we turn our focus to two new areas that are likely to develop. The first is a fast-moving tropical wave located about 500 miles east of the Windward Islands. This disturbance is expected to move westward at about 20 mph during the next few days, and that fast forward speed is likely to limit significant development while the system approaches the Windward and southern Leeward Islands on Monday, and moves across the eastern Caribbean Sea on Tuesday. After that time, however, the system is expected to move more slowly westward across the central and western Caribbean Sea, where upper-level winds could become more conducive for the development of a tropical depression during the middle-to-latter part of this week.

Tracking The Tropics

Formation chance through 48 hours: 20 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days: 50 percent.

The general forecast brings this potential system towards the Gulf of Mexico, but it is far too soon to tell where it may end up.

The next system to watch is another tropical wave located over the far eastern tropical Atlantic well to the southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing a large area of cloudiness and disorganized showers. The wave is forecast to move westward at 15 to 20 mph during the next few days, and environmental conditions are expected to become more conducive for the development of a tropical depression during the middle-to- latter part of this week while the system moves across the central tropical Atlantic.

Formation chance through 48 hours: near 0 percent.

Formation chance through 5 days: 50 percent.