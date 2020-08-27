Inland showers, storms Richard says widespread rain returns

High pressure remains over the region providing limited shower and storm development across most of the area. Well inland areas, west of highway 301, will have the best chances. Mainly hot and dry elsewhere. Light southeast winds 5-10 mph across the area. Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 90s inland, the low 90s along the I-95 corridor and the upper 80s to low 90s along our beaches. Peak heat index values will top out near 105 degrees in the afternoon. Tonight, skies will be partly cloudy with some high clouds streaming in from the south while some scattered clouds push in from the Atlantic in the light southeasterly flow. Lows will be in the mid 70s inland and the upper 70s to near 80 degrees at the beaches.

Today: Onshore flow continues with hot and humid conditions inland. Afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s inland with upper 80s to low 90s along our beaches. Feels like temperatures of 102 - 106 degrees. Wind SE 10-15 mph. Humid and warm with patchy fog late.

Friday: Partly cloudy and hot. Increasing chance of showers and storms as the wind turns offshore, 50-70 percent. Morning lows in the mid to upper 70s to low 80s. Afternoon highs in the low 90s inland, upper 80s to low 90s along the beaches. Partly cloudy and warm overnight. Wind S/SW 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: Dry streak comes to an end Friday, this weekend.

7am 76

8am 80

10am 85

11am 88

12pm 90

3pm 93

5pm 90

8pm 84

10pm 82

Sunrise: 7:01 am

Sunset: 7:55 pm