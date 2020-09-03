Earthquake rattles Florida

It is not too often earthquakes shake Florida-then again, it is 2020.

A 3.8 magnitude earthquake happened 11:07 am Thursday north of Pensacola just over the boarder in Alabama.

The rattling was felt by 92 people who reported the impacts from near Mobile to Dothan, Alabama.

Very light to light shaking was reported around Pensacola. Although it was felt, it was not damaging. The magnitude of this earthquake results in only very light to no damage. Slight damage to buildings and other structures happens with stronger earthquakes at 5.5 to 6.0.

It is very uncommon to have seismic activity in this part of the country but geologists say plate interiors are stressed and haven’t released any tectonic movement like this in 100 years.