Cloudy and warm, Richard says scattered showers with storms likely this afternoon

A weak front will move onshore today bringing periods of showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Areas of heavy rainfall possible especially along our coastal zones and I-95. The wet pattern continues with showers, becoming numerous this afternoon as the front shifts inland. Cloudy with showers tonight.

Today: Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms spreading inland through the day. Afternoon highs in the 80s inland and along our beaches. Areas of rain with storms, 60-70 percent. Wind ENE 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Cloudy with areas of rain with showers and thunderstorms across northeast Florida and southeast Georgia, 50-80 percent. Highs in the mid to upper 80s inland, and along our beaches. Mostly cloudy with showers overnight, lows in the upper 70s to low 80s. Wind E/NE 5 to 10 mph.

Looking ahead: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms this weekend.

7am 74

8am 75

10am 81

11am 83

12pm 84

3pm 86

5pm 84

8pm 80

10pm 78

Sunrise: 7:08 am

Sunset: 7:40 pm