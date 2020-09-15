Tropical showers, storms Richard says expect rounds of wet weather

Hurricane Sally to our west with high pressure to our northeast today. The high will strengthen bringing a backdoor cold front across SE GA and increasing northeasterly winds. Rounds of on and off showers and thunderstorms will continue for the next several days between the influence of tropical moisture from Sally and the focal point of the cold front. Locally heavy rainfall possible along our coastal zones and southeast Georgia.

Today: Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms spreading inland through the day. Afternoon highs in the 80s inland and along our beaches. Areas of rain with storms, 60-80 percent inland with 50-60 percent along the beaches. Heaviest rain across southeast Georgia. Wind ENE 10-15 mph.

Wednesday: Cloudy with areas of rain and thunderstorms across northeast Florida and southeast Georgia, 70-90 percent. Highs in the 80s inland and along our beaches. Mostly cloudy with showers overnight, lows in the upper 70s to low 80s. Wind SE 10-15 mph.

Looking ahead: A very wet pattern with locally heavy rainfall possible through the end of the week.

7am 74

8am 76

10am 82

11am 84

12pm 85

3pm 86

5pm 84

8pm 81

10pm 79

Sunrise: 7:11 am

Sunset: 7:31 pm