Bands of rain today, Richard says we’ll dry out a little before weekend Nor’easter

Tropical Depression Sally is now near the central AL/GA border.

A warm front is located across SE GA. Shower, storms will be enhanced by the front, especially along the SE GA Coast. A marginal risk for a brief spin up tornadoes, along and near the Altamaha River. More persistent rounds of rain expected to last through sunrise. Dry air moves in briefly with a break in rainfall through around noon. As Sally moves northeastward through the day our next wave will move east to west through the region from the afternoon and exiting the area this evening. These bands will bring rounds of moderate to heavy rainfall with gusty winds from the south-southwest.

Cooler air will begin to filter into the area behind today`s bands, so while temperatures will peak in the upper 80s to low 90s along the I-95 corridor, they may only peak

in the mid 80s further west. Overnight, lows will be in the low- mid 70s.

Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms spreading inland through the day. Locally heavy rain possible near and along I-75 and coastal southeast Georgia. Afternoon highs in the 80s to low 90s inland and along our beaches. Areas of rain with storms, 60-80 percent inland with 50-60 percent along the beaches. Heaviest rain expected across southeast Georgia and along I-75. Wind SW 10-15 mph.

Friday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms across northeast Florida and southeast Georgia, 20-30 percent. Highs in the 80s inland and along our beaches. Becoming cloudy late as wind turns onshore overnight, lows in the 70s. Wind WSW 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: Nor’easter like conditions developing through Saturday and Sunday.

7am 76

8am 77

10am 83

11am 85

12pm 86

3pm 88

5pm 86

8pm 82

10pm 80

Sunrise: 7:12 am

Sunset: 7:29 pm