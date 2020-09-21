Nor’easter continues today, Richard says cool, dry air moves in for the first day of Fall

A strong onshore flow continues with coastal flooding and erosion concerns. Showers expected with the best chance near and along our beaches. Below normal temperatures today, tomorrow for the first day of Fall.

Significant coastal flooding with beach erosion along our beaches and along the St. Johns River through 6pm. High pressure to our north will slide south bringing cool, dry air with a strong northeasterly flow. Scattered to isolated showers will move onshore, focused along northeast Florida and coastal southeast Georgia. Northeast wind continues today with the highest gusts along the beaches where gusts could reach 45 mph. These prolonged onshore winds and higher than normal tides will also continue moderate coastal flooding along the Atlantic coast and the St. Johns River basin.

Partly cloudy to partly sunny with highs in the mid 70s to low 80s. Lows tonight will dip into the upper 50s across inland southeast Georgia while breezy onshore winds will keep the Atlantic coast in the low 70s.

Today: Breezy with more clouds than sun. Very windy. Partly sunny to partly cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Northeast winds 25 - 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Tonight, cloudy with a 20 percent chance of coastal showers. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gust to 30 mph.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and cool. Wake up temperatures in the upper 50s to 60s for southeast Georgia, 60s to low 70s for northeast Florida. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Afternoon highs in the 70s to low 80s for southeast Georgia and northeast Florida.

Looking ahead: Mainly dry this week with showers and storms returning Friday, this weekend.

12pm 75

3pm 78

5pm 76

8pm 73

10pm 71

Sunrise: 7:15 am

Sunset: 7:24 pm