Flooding concerns continue along area waterways, Richard says it feels like Fall

COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM
HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM
HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING
Plentiful sunshine with mild afternoon highs. Temperatures will warm up over the next couple days with increasing rain chances Friday. Highs today will be in the upper 70s to mid 80s, mid-upper 80s on Thursday. Lows in the low 60s to around 70 Thursday morning, upper 60s to low 70s Friday morning.
Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and mild. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. North wind becomes east 5-10 mph. Tonight, mostly clear with light to calm wind.
Thursday: Partly cloudy and warmer. Wake up temperatures in the 60s to low 70s. Afternoon highs in the 80s for southeast Georgia and northeast Florida. Mostly cloudy late as rain chances develop Friday.
Looking ahead: Partly cloudy and dry through Thursday. Our next front will approach the area bringing an increase in showers and thunderstorms Friday, this weekend.
7am 60
8am 62
10am 73
11am 77
12pm 79
3pm 83
5pm 81
8pm 76
10pm 74
Sunrise: 7:16 am
Sunset: 7:21 pm