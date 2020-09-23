Flooding concerns continue along area waterways, Richard says it feels like Fall

COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM

HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM

HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING

Plentiful sunshine with mild afternoon highs. Temperatures will warm up over the next couple days with increasing rain chances Friday. Highs today will be in the upper 70s to mid 80s, mid-upper 80s on Thursday. Lows in the low 60s to around 70 Thursday morning, upper 60s to low 70s Friday morning.

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and mild. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. North wind becomes east 5-10 mph. Tonight, mostly clear with light to calm wind.

Thursday: Partly cloudy and warmer. Wake up temperatures in the 60s to low 70s. Afternoon highs in the 80s for southeast Georgia and northeast Florida. Mostly cloudy late as rain chances develop Friday.

Looking ahead: Partly cloudy and dry through Thursday. Our next front will approach the area bringing an increase in showers and thunderstorms Friday, this weekend.

7am 60

8am 62

10am 73

11am 77

12pm 79

3pm 83

5pm 81

8pm 76

10pm 74

Sunrise: 7:16 am

Sunset: 7:21 pm