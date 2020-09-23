Nor’easter continues to slowly unwind, flood waters the last to fade away

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Coastal and tidal waterways really have seen the worst of it with the intracoastal as flooded as we have seen without a hurricane. Tides were about 1′ higher in Hurricanes Irma and Matthew. High tide flooding will fade but only slowly with some areas likely to still flood for the next week.

Lots of pics, here’s the take away, biggest rains in St. Johns County on Saturday, more than 2-1/2″. Biggest tides were on Sunday with Saturday, Monday and Tuesday a very close second, third and fourth. Highest winds were on Monday, with many locations seeing wind gusts to 40 mph. The highest gust was on Saturday with a peak gust of 49 mph at Marineland.

Day 1 of the Nor'easter

Day 2 of the Nor'easter

Day 3 of the nor'easter