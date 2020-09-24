When cooler weather arrives

Get ready for a the real feel of Autumn on October 1st as Jacksonville sees a cool down coming next week.

Warm temperatures in the upper 80s will end September this weekend followed by a series of cold fronts dropping through North Florida next week.

They bring us a pattern of cooler than normal temperatures for the start of October while the coldest air since last spring dives south.

Three fronts arrive in a series with each offering a range of weather: Saturday showers increase as the first front weakens across the Florida state line. A second front Monday night clears out the humidity and moisture. Finally the cool air pattern is set with a third front October 1. It ushers in modified Canadian air with the potential for temps in the 50s at night around Jacksonville.

And the heat may take a break for several days. The Climate Prediction Center forecasts a 70% chance of below average temperatures in Georgia and north Florida through October 6th.

In the aftermath of flooding from Hurricane Laura, Sally and tropical storm Beta, many areas will see nights in the 40s and afternoon highs in the 60s across Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia.