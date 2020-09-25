Warm start to the weekend, Richard says a little less weekend rain

COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT

HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING

A series of cold fronts push through our area over the next few days with showers and storms possible. Unsettled pattern continues through early next week.

A cold front from the remnants of Beta will move north of the area today. Tropical moisture in place for isolated storms to produce locally heavy rainfall with a few storms producing damaging wind gusts to 50 mph.

Saturday, high pressure builds over the southeast with a southwesterly flow from the Gulf and warm temperatures. Tropical moisture remains with scattered showers and embedded thunderstorms.

Today: Partly cloudy to partly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s inland, and along our sandy shores, 20-40 percent. Wind SE 5-10 mph. Tonight, Partly cloudy as showers fade.

Saturday: Cloudy with showers and storms, 50-60 percent. Wake up temperatures in the 70s. Afternoon highs in the 80 to low 90s for southeast Georgia and northeast Florida. Overcast skies with increasing rain chances through the afternoon, early evening.

7am 74

8am 76

10am 83

11am 85

12pm 86

3pm 88

5pm 85

8pm 81

10pm 79

Sunrise: 7:17 am

Sunset: 7:19 pm