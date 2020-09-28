The next cool down headed our way

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After a summer-like weekend where we hit the 90s, cooler weather is headed our way. It’s behind a cold front that will have us reaching for our umbrellas on Monday and Tuesday. Crisp, cool mornings will stick around through the weekend.

First, The Rain

We expect passing showers and afternoon thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday. Within the downpours, we could see heavy rainfall, which could lead to temporary flooding, especially since our ground is so saturated from recent rainfall.

Certain locations - like the Altamaha River and St Johns and Flagler counties will be much more prone to flooding, especially during high tide. A Flood Watch is in effect for St Johns and Flagler counties through 8 p.m. on Tuesday- we expect St Augustine to Palm Coast to see between 1.5″ and 2″ of rainfall by Tuesday evening. Rainfall totals in Jacksonville will be slightly less, between 1″ and 1.5″.

In addition to the rainfall, we could see strong to isolated severe thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday afternoon. We could see gusty, damaging winds, hail, and excessive lightning.

Then, The Cool

The cold front behind the showers and storms pushes through- and cooler, much drier air moves in. Wednesday is a day of transition, with partly cloudy skies. Expect to wake up in the low 60s and warm up into the upper 70s with only an isolated chance for showers left over.

Florida Fall kicks into high gear Thursday when we wake up in the chilly upper 50s. Under sunny skies we will warm up into the low 80s for a mild, crisp afternoon.

On Friday, Saturday, and Sunday you can open your windows in the morning and enjoy the upper 50s and low 60s. Expect sunny skies and afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.

The wind

Nor’Easter conditions begin to build over the weekend with strong northeasterly winds developing. Coastal clouds and showers will be possible, along with high tide flooding.