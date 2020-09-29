Showers with storms today, Richard says open windows and sunny skies tomorrow

ISOLATED STRONG TO SEVERE STORM POTENTIAL THIS AFTN/EVENING

COOLER AND DRIER WED-FRI

A cold front will move in with showers and a few strong thunderstorms this afternoon & early evening.

Morning showers and storms will be possible this morning near the Suwannee River Valley and I-75. Strong storm potential is expected through the afternoon as the front approaches our area around 12pm - 2pm. Latest models show two bands of storms forming. The potential for a few strong storms especially along the first line of storms across NE FL and coastal SE GA.

The main convective hazards will be strong wind gusts and locally heavy rainfall, with additional rainfall amounts of 1-2 inches possible which could cause some flooding issues on already saturated grounds. As the front moves offshore lingering light rainfall expected through midnight.

Temperatures in the 70s this morning with highs in the 80s. Wednesday wake up temperatures in the 50s to low 60s.

morning.

Today: Cloudy with showers, storms, 80-100 percent. Heavy rainfall with isolated severe storms possible with local flooding. Highs in the low to mid 80s inland, and along our beaches. Wind SW 10-15 mph. Tonight, cloudy with showers ending after midnight.

Wednesday: Much cooler under sunny skies. Wake up temperatures as clouds clear in the 50s to low 60s. Open window weather! Highs in the 70s to low 80s. Wind NW 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: Open Window Weather returns through Friday.

7am 72

8am 74

10am 80

11am 83

12pm 84

3pm 85

5pm 83

8pm 73

10pm 70

Sunrise: 7:19 am

Sunset: 7:14 pm