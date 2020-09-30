59ºF

Weather

Fall temperatures return, Richard says open those windows

Pleasant Fall temperatures

Richard Nunn, The Morning Show meteorologist

TODAY
Cloudy skies will start the day with cooler temperatures.  The sun will come shing through around daybreak as the clouds move offshore.  It feels like Fall for a few days.  North wind 10-15 mph will offer a nice breeze for those opening the doors and windows this afternoon.

Wednesday:  Much cooler under sunny skies.  Wake up temperatures as clouds clear in the 50s to low 60s.  Open window weather!  Highs in the 70s to low 80s.  Wind N 10-15 mph.  Clear and cool overnight.

Thursday:  Open window weather continues.  A sunny and cool start to the day with wake-up temperatures in the 50s inland, low 60s beach side.  Sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.  N/NE 5-10 mph.  Clear and cool overnight.

Looking ahead:  Open Window Weather through mid-day Saturday.  Showers with northeasterly winds return late and continue Sunday.

7am 58

8am 60

10am 71

11am 73

12pm 76

3pm 78

5pm 76

8pm 68

10pm 66

Sunrise:  7:19 am

Sunset: 7:14 pm

