Sunny, dry and mild today Richard says clouds and showers return this weekend

Dry, clear and cool today. North wind expected for today with high temperatures in the lower 80s. A dry front will push through reinforcing the dry, cool conditions Friday. Onshore flow returns Saturday with increasing clouds over our coastal zones with scattered showers possible late. Temperatures will be below average on Friday and Saturday with highs in the 70s to low 80s. Morning lows in the 50s to low 60s.

Thursday: Cool under sunny skies. Wake up temperatures as clouds clear in the 50s to low 60s. Open window weather continues! Highs in the low 80s inland, upper 70s along our beaches.. Wind N 5-10 mph. Clear and cool overnight.

Friday: A sunny and cool start to the day with wake-up temperatures in the 50s to low 60s. Sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. N/NE 5-10 mph. Clear and cool overnight.

Looking ahead: Onshore flow returns with increasing clouds and rain chances late Saturday, continuing Sunday.

7am 55

8am 57

10am 70

11am 76

12pm 79

3pm 82

5pm 80

8pm 71

10pm 69

Sunrise: 7:20 am

Sunset: 7:11 pm