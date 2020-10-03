Tropical Storm Gamma forms in the Caribbean Sea

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – From the National Hurricane Center:

...DEPRESSION BECOMES TROPICAL STORM GAMMA OVER THE NORTHWESTERN CARIBBEAN SEA... SUMMARY OF 700 PM CDT...0000 UTC...

LOCATION...18.8N 85.8W ABOUT 135 MI...220 KM SSE OF COZUMEL MEXICO MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...40 MPH...65 KM/H PRESENT MOVEMENT...NW OR 315 DEGREES AT 9 MPH...15 KM/H MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...1000 MB...29.53 INCHES

WATCHES AND WARNINGS: A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for... * Punta Herrero to Cabo Catoche Mexico A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for... * South of Punta Herrero to Puerto Costa Maya Mexico * West of Cabo Catoche to Dzilam Mexico

What’s next for Gamma?

Sea surface temperatures are very warm and vertical shear should remain low for at least the next couple of days, so the system is likely to become a strong tropical storm by the time it nears the Yucatan Peninsula tomorrow.

The main impediment to strengthening over the next few days should be the interaction with land. Given the uncertainties about how far offshore the center will be over the next several days, the official intensity forecast is conservative.

For the next couple of days, the system is expected to move northwestward to north-northwestward on the southwestern edge of a mid-level high pressure area. This would take the center near or over the northeastern Yucatan Peninsula.

After about 48 hours, the steering currents are not well-defined and there is considerable spread in the track models. At this time, it appears the cyclone should move slowly westward over the latter part of the forecast period in response to weak ridging over the north-central Gulf of Mexico. The official forecast is near or a little north of the corrected and simple model consensus predictions.

Most likely this will never impact the United States but will mess with the Mexican Coastline, possibly become a hurricane early next week.

Are We Done Yet?

Nope... The next system to watch is south of Puerto Rico right now, and the NHC places a 40% chance for it to develop over the next 5 days as it moves south of Jamaica and Cuba. Long term forecast models hint this system may end up in the Gulf also, if it does develop, it would be named Delta.