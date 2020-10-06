Showers with storms, Richard says warm, wet days ahead

Morning: Flood Warning along our area beaches through 7:15 am. Tropical moisture continues to stream overhead with areas of rain and downpours this morning. Some areas have seen as much as 2 inches of overnight rain. This slug of wetness will push through the area during the pre-dawn, early morning hours.

Afternoon: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with showers and isolated storms. The focal point will be a weak front over the area extending northeast from tropical system in the gulf. A few embedded thunderstorms are possible this period along with warmer afternoon temperatures.

Today: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with showers and isolated storms, especially along our beaches. Rain chances along our beaches through I-95, 40-60 percent, inland areas 30 - 40 percent. Temperatures in the low 80s inland and along our beaches. Wind NE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Warmer under partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms, 20-40 percent for northeast Florida, Georgia, 10-20 percent for northeast Florida. Wake up temperatures in the 70s. Afternoon highs in the 80s area wide. Wind NE 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: Warm workweek with daily rain chances.

7am 72

8am 74

10am 79

11am 81

12pm 83

3pm 84

5pm 82

8pm 79

10pm 77

Sunrise: 7:23 am

Sunset: 7:05 pm