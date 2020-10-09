TGIF! Waves of rains return to Jacksonville this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Forecast models are pretty assertive in suggesting there will be morning showers, maybe a rumble of thunder as we kick off this Friday morning.

Timing is always a challenge, especially since there are currently no showers anywhere near where the forecast models are suggesting they will develop. Sigh.

Stay alert this morning, especially if you live in St. Johns, Clay, Duval, and Nassau counties. Best chances of these early in the day rains will be before 11 a.m.

Later today, the heat is on with afternoon highs well into the 80s, feel-like temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s. Whew!

Another threat of morning showers on Saturday, but it will be the afternoon and evenings both Saturday and Sunday that will have the highest threat of showers and storms. Afternoon highs will again be in the upper 80s.

Total Rainfall the next three days will be from 1/2″ to over 2-1/2″. Yes, a few backyards will puddle up.

We will dry out, with lots of sunshine next week. Temperatures will remain warm during the day, 80s, Mornings will be in the mid to lower 60s.

Friday morning showers?