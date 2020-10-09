Warm end to the week, Richard says scattered showers with storms today, more to come

Dense Fog Advisory through 9am across southeast Georgia with visibilities in a few locations already reduced to near zero.

A stalled front near the FL/GA line will give way to a few showers this morning with better chances this afternoon. A few afternoon storms possible as afternoon temperatures climb to above our seasonal averages.

Saturday, the tropical pattern and afternoon heating will lead to scattered showers and storms continuing overnight and spills in to Sunday as Delta moves to our north.

Friday: Partly cloudy with showers and isolated thunderstorms, 20-50 percent for northeast Florida and 20 - 30 percent for southeast Georgia. Higher chances near and along our coastal zones and along the FL/GA line. Wind ESE 10-15 mph.

Saturday: Patchy to dense morning fog. Wake up temperatures remain in the 70s area wide. Afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s along our beaches, mid to upper 80s for inland northeast Florida and southeast Georgia. Rain chances increasing during the afternoon, evening, 40-60 percent for northeast Florida, 40-60 percent across southeast Georgia. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: Tropical downpours this weekend. The upcoming workweek starts warm, but there are some open window days ahead.

7am 71

8am 73

10am 78

11am 80

12pm 82

3pm 85

5pm 83

8pm 79

10pm 77

Sunrise: 7:25 am

Sunset: 7:02 pm