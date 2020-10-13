How to safely stow your generator for next year’s (hopefully less crazy) hurricane season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The 2020 hurricane season has been a record-breaker. With 26 tropical or subtropical cyclones, 25 named storms, nine hurricanes and three major hurricanes, it will not be hard to see this season close.

At the beginning of the season, with the help of our local Ace Hardware stores, we showed you how to get your portable generator ready for action. With a little over a month to go, hopes are high that the next time you move your portable generator it will be to prepare it for winter.

The basics here are preparing the fuel for storage or removing the fuel from your generator.

Removing can be done through the filling hole of the tank with a fuel siphon, electric or manual. Only fuel-rated siphons should be used. Non-fuel rated siphons, especially electric pumps could cause fires.

If you are going to go through this step, our friends at Ace recommend draining the carburetor as well. Since each manufacturer is different, refer to the directions to remove the fuel.

If you plan on storing the generator with fuel, you will need to treat the fuel with a stabilizer. There are various products on the shelves at Ace. Some can protect the fuel for up to 24 months depending on how and where your portable generator is stored.

It is recommended by many generator engine manufacturers to only use ethanol-free gas. This too will help slow water absorption and corrosion in the gas tank and fuel system. Follow recommended manufacture directions for storage of generators that have electric starts and batteries.

Stop by your local Ace Hardware stores for more tips on protecting your portable generator and storage questions.