Taste of Fall weather this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After record challenging heat to begin this week, a weekend cooldown will bring a taste of Fall to the First Coast. The sunny skies and upper 80s hold strong through Friday afternoon, but the temperatures tumble Friday night.

Saturday morning we wake up in the upper 50s and low 60s. Expect a sunny, breezy, crisp day only warming into the low 70s.

Your Facebook feed will be flooded with pictures of cute kids at pumpkin patches, and ladies across the area will dig out a pair of boots we only get to wear (comfortably) a few days a year.

Saturday will be rather breezy, with northeasterly winds around 15 mph. You’ll know immediately Saturday evening if your neighbors to the northeast of you have a fire pit, because it’s the perfect night for one and the smoke will be blowing into your yard.

Temperatures will turn chilly quickly Saturday night, diving down into the low 60s for a chilly start Sunday morning.

Sunday won’t be quite as cool, with temperatures warming into the mild low 80s for the afternoon, under partly cloudy skies.