Another toasty, well above normal work week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Yet, another toasty, Tuesday. Expect morning sunrise temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. With the sunrise, there will be some patchy dense inland fog. Fog will be brief and mostly inland. Sunrise is at 7:38 a.m.

Skies will clear out and temperatures will warm nicely. Expect highs in the mid-80s. Shower will be possible but the greatest chances will be west of I-95, inland. Beaches should stay generally, but not completely dry.

Wednesday will be an identical day, with morning patchy fog, followed by sunshine and warm afternoon highs in the mid-80s.

Thursday could be the hottest afternoon we may see well into next spring. The anticipated high will be near 90 (or higher). The afternoon feel-like temperatures will be in the 90s, even along area beaches. Why? Southwesterly winds will be pushing the heat to area beaches. Showers, maybe even a thunderstorm could “pop” late in the day or overnight.

As Zeta moves off the Del-Mar-Va peninsula, late Thursday, we will see our winds shift around from the southwest to the northwest to the northeast. Northeast winds will be bringing in some cooler temperatures, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. Those northeast winds will keep afternoon highs in the low to mid-70s for Saturday and Sunday. Some showers will be around, but not widespread showers. Enjoy your weekend, boaters stay alert to gusty/choppy conditions, especially offshore.

Tropics outlook: Zeta this week and Eta, possibly, next week.

Patchy sunrise fog