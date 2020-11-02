Eta becomes a Hurricane

Eta has become a hurricane. Life threatening storm surge, damaging wind, flash flooding and landslides expected across portions of Central America.

At 400 a.m. the center of Hurricane Eta was located near latitude 14.8 North, longitude 80.9 West.

Eta is moving toward the west near 12 mph and this general motion is expected to continue through this morning. A slower motion toward the west-southwest is forecast by this afternoon and continuing into Tuesday.

On the forecast track, the center of Eta is expected to approach the northeastern coast of Nicaragua this afternoon and make landfall within the Hurricane Warning area in Nicaragua by early Tuesday. The center of Eta is forecast to move farther inland over northern Nicaragua through early Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 75 mph with higher gusts. Strengthening, possibly rapid, is expected through early Tuesday, and Eta could be a major hurricane when landfall occurs by early Tuesday.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 987 mb.