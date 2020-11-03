Coldest morning of the season, Open window weather this afternoon

Coldest of the fall season so far with mid-upper 30s across inland SE GA, low-mid 40s in NE FL.

The high pressure over the southeastern will slide east today with lighter wind from the northeast under sunny skies.

Open Window Weather! Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s this afternoon.

Tonight temperatures will dip into the mid 40s across inland SE GA and the Suwannee Valley, low-mid 50s along the I-95 corridor and across north-central FL.

Today: Sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s across southeast Georgia, low 70s for northeast Florida. Wind NE 5-10 mph. Clear and cool overnight.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with near seasonal temperatures. Another day of open window weather! Wake up temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s across southeast Georgia, 50s to low 60s for northeast Florida. Partly cloudy skies with a weak onshore flow, northeast 5-15 mph. Afternoon temperatures in the 70s across southeast Georgia, 70s for northeast Florida. Mild night under partly cloudy skies.

Coastal Flooding possible at time of high tide along the beaches, the ICW and the St. Johns River basin through Wednesday.

7am 40

8am 43

10am 61

11am 65

12pm 68

3pm 71

5pm 69

8pm 61

10pm 59

Sunrise: 6:43 am

Sunset: 5:37 pm