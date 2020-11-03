South Florida now in Eta’s forecast cone

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Eta made landfall in central America as a devastating Category 4 hurricane Monday evening, and the winds are still sustained near 140 mph nearly a day later.

Eta is moving toward the west near 5 mph, and a faster westward or west-northwestward motion is expected through early Thursday. A turn toward the north, and then north-northeast is forecast Thursday night and Friday.

On the forecast track, the center of Eta is expected to move inland over northern Nicaragua through Wednesday morning, and then move across the central portions of Honduras through Thursday morning. The system is forecast to emerge over the northwestern Caribbean Sea Thursday night or Friday.

The long term forecast models are still highly uncertain as to what direction Eta, then back up to a Tropical Storm, will head, but the NHC’s forecast now includes South Florida in the forecast cone.

We should get a better idea of Eta’s eventual track over the next few days, the forecast models vary wildly and uncertainty is high with the current forecast track.