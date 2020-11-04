Partly cloudy and warmer, Richard says open window weather continues

Near seasonal temperatures today. Cloud cover will slowly increase from Atlantic through the late morning, afternoon. West of highway 301, mostly sunny skies. Slight chance of coastal showers, 20 percent after 2pm.

Temperatures will trend a little above normal through the weekend.

Today: Partly cloudy and warmer. Highs in the low to mid 70s across southeast Georgia, mid to upper 70s for northeast Florida. Wind NE 5-15 mph. Partly cloudy and mild overnight.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with near seasonal temperatures and a slight chance of showers, 20-30 percent. Wake up temperatures in the 50s to low 60s across southeast Georgia, 60s to low 70s for northeast Florida. Partly cloudy skies with a weak onshore flow, northeast 5-15 mph. Afternoon temperatures in the 70s across southeast Georgia, 70s to low 80s for northeast Florida. Mild night under partly cloudy skies.

Looking ahead: Continued onshore flow will result in increasing rain chances Friday, through the weekend

12pm 73

3pm 75

5pm 73

8pm 67

10pm 66

Sunrise: 6:44 am

Sunset: 5:36 pm