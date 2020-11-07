79ºF

Weather Authority Alert Day for Monday as nor’easter will be moderate to strong

“Squeeze play” as nor’easter develops with high pressure to our north and Eta to our south this will direct bad weather towards the Florida Peninsula

John Gaughan, Chief meteorologist

Nor'easter Monday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Bad weather start to the work week as a strong nor’easter kicks it up from Central Florida to South Georgia. Meanwhile, in South Florida, Eta brushes through the Keys giving them torrential heavy rains and possible hurricane conditions.

Jacksonville will see many advisories and warnings.

This is just a partial look at what we can expect in Southern Georgia and North Florida. More on the details later Sunday.

WEATHERIMPACTTimingWorst
Big WindsGusts to 45 mph at area Beaches and inland gusts to 40 mph will cause small branches and Palm frons to call off treesStarting Sunday evening until Tuesday eveningSunrise to Midnight Monday
Coastal FloodingBeaches will be washed out at time of high tides, Monday around 3pm and Tuesday around 4pm. Inland Tidal Flooding up to 2′ possible as well, especially on Tuesday afternoon.All High Tides from here through FridayMonday and Tuesday High Tides
Beach ErosionModerate but not as bad as the September nor’easterConstant the next 7 daysMonday and Tuesday morning
Deadly Rip CurrentsHeavy surf advisory and High Rip Current Risk. Surf will build to 8′ on Monday, then subside.All WeekMonday
Rainfall Heaviest at area Beaches where up to 3′ may fall. This may cause flooding in downtown St. Augustine at times of high tide. Inland amounts will run about an inch, with a few places seeing more than an inch.NowSunrise Monday into Sunset Monday
Power OutagesPossible when bands of heavy rains roll though on MondayNowMonday sunrise to mid-afternoon
Jacksonville Impacts
Monday Wind GUSTS
Dangerous Rip Currents, Heavy Surf Advisories
