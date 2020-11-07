Weather Authority Alert Day for Monday as nor’easter will be moderate to strong

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Bad weather start to the work week as a strong nor’easter kicks it up from Central Florida to South Georgia. Meanwhile, in South Florida, Eta brushes through the Keys giving them torrential heavy rains and possible hurricane conditions.

Jacksonville will see many advisories and warnings.

This is just a partial look at what we can expect in Southern Georgia and North Florida. More on the details later Sunday.

WEATHER IMPACT Timing Worst Big Winds Gusts to 45 mph at area Beaches and inland gusts to 40 mph will cause small branches and Palm frons to call off trees Starting Sunday evening until Tuesday evening Sunrise to Midnight Monday Coastal Flooding Beaches will be washed out at time of high tides, Monday around 3pm and Tuesday around 4pm. Inland Tidal Flooding up to 2′ possible as well, especially on Tuesday afternoon. All High Tides from here through Friday Monday and Tuesday High Tides Beach Erosion Moderate but not as bad as the September nor’easter Constant the next 7 days Monday and Tuesday morning Deadly Rip Currents Heavy surf advisory and High Rip Current Risk. Surf will build to 8′ on Monday, then subside. All Week Monday Rainfall Heaviest at area Beaches where up to 3′ may fall. This may cause flooding in downtown St. Augustine at times of high tide. Inland amounts will run about an inch, with a few places seeing more than an inch. Now Sunrise Monday into Sunset Monday Power Outages Possible when bands of heavy rains roll though on Monday Now Monday sunrise to mid-afternoon

Jacksonville Impacts

Monday Wind GUSTS