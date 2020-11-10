Rounds of showers as the onshore flow continues

Theta! We have a record breaking 29th named storm...Theta is the 29th named storm in the record-breaking 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season, breaking the previous record of 28th named storms in 2005. No affect locally, meanwhile we continue to monitor Tropical Storm Eta.

At home, a strong easterly flow will decrease through the day as a high to our northeast moves east and Eta drifts SW over the eastern Gulf of Mexico. Scattered to numerous showers with a focus over SE GA as deep moisture lifts northward. Isolated thunder will be possible during the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Today: Breezy, warm and wet at times with locally heavy rainfall, 50-60 percent. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s across southeast Georgia and northeast Florida. Wind SE 10-20 mph. Cloudy with showers overnight.

Wednesday: Cloudy and breezy with scattered showers, isolated storms, 50-60 percent. Wake up temperatures in the 70s across southeast Georgia and northeast Florida. Wind SE 10-20 mph. Afternoon temperatures in the low to mid 80s across southeast Georgia, northeast Florida. Mild night under cloudy skies with showers.

Looking ahead: Keep a watchful eye on Tropical Storm Eta. Warm temperatures continue as showers, storms decrease later this week, this weekend.

7am 73

8am 74

10am 78

11am 79

12pm 80

3pm 81

5pm 80

8pm 78

10pm 78

Sunrise: 6:49 am

Sunset: 5:32 pm