Wind and rain will increase as Eta approaches from the southwest

Scattered to numerous showers and possible isolated thunderstorms today as the tropical flow continues. Wind speeds will gradually build during the afternoon and evening with stronger winds expected overnight Thursday. Temperatures for today will be well above the seasonal average, with high temperatures reaching into the lower to mid 80s. Overnight low temperatures are expected to be in the mid 70s.

NHC brings Eta into the forecast area Thursday afternoon and evening tracking the system northeastward. Tropical storm watches and warnings are in effect for parts of the area. Eta will also bring a threat of locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds to the area as the system pushes through. Rainfall amounts will be tricky but are currently indicated in the 1-2 inch range with isolated amounts to around 4 inches. Isolated tornados cannot be ruled out.

Main impacts will be strong gusty wind and rainfall. Thursday night and bulk of rain begins to push offshore. Drier air will move in behind Eta by Friday morning as northwest flow develops.

Tropical Storm Eta will strengthen slightly today as it moves northward over the eastern Gulf of Mexico. Eta will then weaken as it turns northeastward and approaches the Florida Gulf coast late tonight and early Thursday. Rain and wind Thursday morning through Friday morning. Strong wind over the water and inland Thursday.

Eta will move away from our region during the day Friday with winds shifting to northwesterly and northerly and gradually diminishing. High pressure will then build to our north this weekend as onshore wind returns early Saturday. A strong cold front is then slated to move across the area by Monday evening followed by some open window weather.

Today: Breezy, warm and wet at times with locally heavy rainfall, 50-60 percent. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s across southeast Georgia and northeast Florida. Wind SE 10-20 mph. Cloudy with showers overnight.

Wednesday: Cloudy and breezy with scattered showers, isolated storms, 50-60 percent. Wake up temperatures in the 70s across southeast Georgia and northeast Florida. Wind SE 10-20 mph. Afternoon temperatures in the low to mid 80s across southeast Georgia, northeast Florida. Mild night under cloudy skies with showers.

Looking ahead: Mild weekend temperatures with limited rain chances, cooler weather next week.

7am 75

8am 76

10am 81

11am 82

12pm 83

3pm 86

5pm 84

8pm 78

10pm 78

Sunrise: 6:49 am

Sunset: 5:32 pm