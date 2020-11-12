Wind and rain will start the day, Richard says cool and clear conditions to follow

Tropical Storm Eta:

Rain: Currently all south of I-10. Heaviest southern Putnam and Flagler counties.

What to expect: Rain increases around 7am continues through noon, followed by reducing coverage and moving offshore 2p-5p.

Rainfall: 0.5 - 1.50 inches. Isolated areas will see 2+

Wind: Wind will increase around 7-8a with strong gusts through 1pm inland, beaches through 2pm.

Direction: Wind will start from the SE and rapidly switch to the NW around noon - 3p.

What to expect:

This morning wind will increase after sunrise with strong, gusty wind through noon, 1pm.

Rain will be heaviest south of I-10.

Isolated thunderstorms are possible.

Low chance of tornadoes.

Clearing and much cooler tonight, tomorrow morning.

Tropical Storm Eta will move northeast across northeast Florida this morning and early afternoon. The storm is expected to weaken as it moves onshore. Strong, gusty wind and isolated heavy rainfall will still be possible for our area as bands of showers move across the area. Eta is forecast to move off the northeast Florida coast this afternoon with improving conditions expected by sunset.

Today: Breezy, with rounds of rain, 60-90 percent. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s across southeast Georgia and northeast Florida. Wind SE/NW 10-20 mph. Clearing and cooler overnight.

Friday: Clearing and cooler with wake up temperatures in the 60s to low 70s across southeast Georgia and northeast Florida. Afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s across southeast Georgia, northeast Florida. Clear skies and cool overnight.

Looking ahead: Drier air with cooler temperatures Saturday. A cold front Sunday will bring Open Window Weather next week.

7am 74

8am 75

10am 78

11am 79

12pm 80

3pm 81

5pm 79

8pm 73

10pm 72

Sunrise: 6:50 am

Sunset: 5:31 pm