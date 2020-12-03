Shaking off the cold as temperatures will be bouncing back for a Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Frost Advisory has been issued for most of our area, excluding those east of the Intracoastal in Camden, Nassau, and Duval counties. South of Jacksonville, St Johns, Putnam, and Flagler counties may see some very, very early morning frost along I-95, but not along the St. Johns River. There will still be freezing temperatures in the normally cold locations just west of Jacksonville to inland Southeastern Georgia. At the airport, Jacksonville International, we will see a brief low around 32°.

Thursday starts off chilly with inland frost, but warms up into the upper 60s, hitting 70° for an afternoon high. Expect increasing clouds in the afternoon skies and light winds. Winds will becoming more southerly throughout the afternoon and evening hours.

Friday we wake up in the mid 50s and warm up into the mid to upper 70s, with increasing clouds. Later in the evening, there will be building chances for showers and thunderstorms that may continue into the overnight hours.

Saturday we may wake up damp, but the cold front behind the showers pushes through, clearing our skies and cooling us down. We will hit the mid 60s under partly sunny skies. Winds will be shifting to the northwest and building up to 20 mph, a rather chilly breeze as temperatures will chill into the 50s during the evening.

Sunday is a tad cooler, waking up in the mid 40s and warming up into the low 60s under partly cloudy skies.

We could see a very light freeze Tuesday morning in Georgia, and a chilly Monday and Tuesday afternoon.

Protect inland tender plants/citrus trees