Frosty start to the day, Richard says even colder tonight

Chilly and breezy this morning. Patchy frost possible across inland northeast Florida, more widespread across southeast Georgia. The combination of our morning lows and wind will result in windchill values near freezing. Clear skies and cold temps today. Temperatures in the upper 30s-low 40s and patchy frost this morning. Warming into the 50s area wide.

Another front brings colder temperatures. Low to mid 30s across the area with widespread frost expected. Southeast Georgia, a light freeze inland.

Today: Sunny and chilly. Afternoon highs in the 50s area wide. Wind W/NW 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Freezing to near freezing temperatures with frost likely across our inland areas. Wake up temperatures in the 30s inland, upper 30s to low 40s along our beaches. Afternoon highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Wind W/SW 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: Warmer end to the week with open window friendly temperatures.

7am 37

8am 38

10am 47

11am 50

12pm 53

3pm 57

5pm 52

8pm 43

10pm 40

Sunrise: 7:11 am

Sunset: 5:26 pm