A frosty start followed by ample sunshine, Richard says we’re a day away from open windows

After we thaw from the frost and freeze expect a warmer afternoon with less wind under mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the low 60s across the area. Mild evening with overnight lows in the low to mid 40s. The light west-southwest flow this afternoon and this evening will begin to push some low level moisture into the area with patchy fog expected across our inland areas.

Today: Sunny and chilly. Afternoon highs in the 60s area wide. Wind W 5-10 mph. Patchy fog forms late.

Thursday: Not as cold with patchy fog for inland areas. Wake up temperatures in the 40s inland, upper 40s to low 50s along our beaches. Afternoon highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Wind W/SW 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: Warmer weekend with showers possible late Sunday.

7am 32

8am 34

10am 49

11am 54

12pm 58

3pm 62

5pm 59

8pm 51

10pm 49

Sunrise: 7:12 am

Sunset: 5:26 pm