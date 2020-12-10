When might snow be within a day’s drive from Jacksonville?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Brrrrrrrr! When we wake up to frost and can wear long sleeves even in the afternoon, we know our version of winter is here. If you’ve been dreaming of a snowy winter, here’s what the long-term forecast models have to say about when and how close snow will be to Jacksonville.

Thursday - New England Snow

It’s far more than a casual drive, but if your heart is set on seeing snow this weekend, New England is expected to get snow Thursday and Friday, stretching from New York to New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Maine.

December 10th- snow in New England area

This Weekend - Snow from Missouri to Michigan

If you are looking for snow this weekend, Dec 12-13, it’s also a bit beyond what I’d consider a day’s drive. A cold front will bring snow from Missouri to Illinois, Indiana and Michigan, but it is mixed with quite a bit of rain prior to the snow, so I’d also expect quite a bit of ice, especially on the roads.

This weekend the snow will stretch from Missouri to Michigan

Next Thursday - Snow from Missouri to Michigan (Again!)

After a really quiet week (weather-wise!), another front sets up to dump plenty of rain, followed by snow from Missouri to Michigan again, very similar places to last weekend’s snow. One big difference with this low is how much more rain is pulled across the South with it. It could be a stormy time for us locally, plus a lot of rain to drive through to get to the snow.

Snow from Missouri to Michigan again next week

The Weekend Before Christmas - Some snow in the South

The weekend before Christmas could be interesting and could give us our first shot a snow within a day’s drive. A strong low pressure will track from the Gulf across our area (yuck! so much rain) Friday, Dec. 18, through Saturday, Dec. 19. Once it moves over the open Atlantic and heads North, it will start to wrap in cold air from the Carolinas. We could see snow Dec. 19-20 in North Carolina and Virginia, well within a day’s drive from us. This is still a long-term forecast, and just like with long-term forecasts for hurricanes, things could change. We will keep you updated.