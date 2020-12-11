Warming up, Richard says we’re kicking off an open window weekend

High pressure extends over the area resulting in calm to near calm conditions this early morning. Fog may become patchy to locally dense through sunrise. Sunny skies follow with temperatures warming into the upper 60s to low 70s.

Wind will shift as a weak seabreeze brings southeast wind onto the coast and along I-95 as temperatures warm to near normal values. The seabreeze will keep temperatures a little cooler as the winds come off the cooler Atlantic waters. Tonight, skies will be mostly clear with patchy fog developing again over SE GA between US1 and the coast. Lows in the 50s along the NE FL coast, around 50 along the SE GA coast and the St Johns river basin with mid to upper 40s along and west of Highway 301 in NE FL with mid 40s over much of inland SE GA.

Today: Sunny and warm. Afternoon highs in the 70s inland, upper 60s along our beaches area wide. Wind SW/SE 5-10 mph. Patchy fog forms late.

Saturday: Patchy to dense fog. Wake up temperatures in the mid to upper 40s inland, 50s along our sandy shores. Afternoon highs in the 70s area wide. Wind S 5-10 mph.

Weekend: A series of front will combine for and increasing chance of showers late Sunday, continuing Monday morning.

7am 42

8am 45

10am 51

11am 57

12pm 67

3pm 71

5pm 69

8pm 58

10pm 56

Sunrise: 7:13 am

Sunset: 5:27 pm