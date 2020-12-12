Trending above average through the weekend with a few showers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Happy Saturday!

We’re starting off with some patchy morning fog that clears by late Saturday morning, we are in for a fantastic warm up into the low 70s under partly cloudy skies. Expect southerly winds between 5-10 mph. These are rather light winds, the exception will be along area beaches where a chilly sea breeze may pump up to 15 mph.

A few showers will develop Saturday afternoon mainly along the I-95 corridor but fade after sunset Saturday night.

We will see some more patchy fog Sunday morning when we wake up in the upper 50s. Sunday will be even warmer, topping out in the mid 70s.

The SpaceX launch that was scrubbed Friday is now forecast to launch Sunday morning at 7:13 a.m. Currently our viewing conditions are poor due to clouds in our forecast early Sunday morning.

If you’re heading out to the Jags game Sunday afternoon kick-off is at 1 p.m. and you can expect temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

Monday will start out damp for some, but expect clearing skies and cooler temperatures as a cold front behind the showers pushed through during the day. Behind the front, expect mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 70s.

Tuesday starts out cool, in the low 50s and only warms into the upper 60s under partly cloudy skies.

Cold front and storm system develops along the Gulf Coast and this may provide snows to the Mid-Atlantic to the Southern New England States.

For us, showers will return as Wednesday starts out in the low 50s with breezy conditions we can expect to warm up only into the mid 60s.

Thursday wakes up in the chilly mid 40s and only warms up into the low 60s under mostly sunny skies.