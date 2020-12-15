Cloudy, breezy Tuesday, Richard says it will be a wet Wednesday

An area of low pressure will strengthen and lift north over the Atlantic with a chance of coastal showers. Breezy along our beaches with the strongest wind east of I95. Cool, cloudy afternoon with below normal temperatures today. The low will lift north tonight and will be northeast of the region Wednesday morning. Wet weather returns Wednesday. Temperatures will be near normal through Wednesday night, then trend below normal Thursday, Friday.

Today: Cloudy, breezy and cool with scattered showers, 20-30 percent from I-95 to the beaches. Afternoon highs in the 60s inland and along our beaches. Wind NE 10-20 mph.

Wednesday: Scattered showers with storms possible, 50-70 percent. Wake up temperatures in the 40s and 50s inland and along our sandy shores. Cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50s to 60s across southeast Georgia and northeast Florida. Wind S/SW 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead: Below normal temperatures expected late this week.

7am 52

8am 55

10am 59

11am 61

12pm 63

3pm 65

5pm 63

8pm 58

10pm 57

Sunrise: 7:16 am

Sunset: 5:28 pm