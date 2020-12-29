Sunny and seasonal today, Richard says rain rolls in as we ring in the new year

Near seasonal afternoon highs again today. Clouds will increase with showers possible Wednesday.

Today: Open window weather again today. Sunny with highs in the 60s across SE GA, 60s to low 70s for inland NE FL, mid to upper 60s along our beaches. Wind NE 10-15 mph. Partly cloudy with coastal showers possible, 10-20 percent.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of showers, 20 percent. Wake up temperatures for southeast Georgia, 40s inland, low 50s along the Golden Isles. Northeast Florida will see 50s inland, upper 50s to low 60s along the beaches. Afternoon highs in the 60s across southeast Georgia, upper 60s to 70s for northeast Florida. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

Looking ahead to NYE/NYD: Increasing temperatures with showers. Models have slowdown the timing of the front with the highest chances for showers and possible storms moving ahead of the front into the region on NYD, Friday. High temperatures will rise into the upper 70s and lower 80s by Friday and overnight low temperatures will drop into the 50s and 60s. The front will stall over the region on Saturday resulting in increased likelihoods for rainfall over southeast Georgia and northeast Florida. The front will move offshore on Sunday as temperatures drop with the cold and dry air mass moves in. Overnight low temperatures are expected to be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

12pm 65

3pm 68

5pm 65

8pm 58

10pm 57

Sunrise: 7:23 am

Sunset: 5:36 pm