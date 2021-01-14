Chilly & clear night- showers move through Friday afternoon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Today we enjoyed sunny skies and temperatures topping out in the chilly low 60s. The clear skies stick around for the evening- making for a quick cool down into the low 40s.

Friday’s chances for showers have moved up in time- we expect the showers to push through during the afternoon and early evening hours. On Friday we wake up chilly in the low 40s with building daytime clouds. Temperatures will make it into the mid to upper 60s thanks to southerly winds between 10-15 mph. A line of showers will push into our area by mid day along I-75, and closer to mid to late afternoon for I-95. The showers should be offshore after sunset. The cold front behind the showers will turn us chilly for the weekend.

Saturday starts off in the chilly upper 30s and low 40s. The day will be sunny, breezy, and chilly- expect westerly winds between 15-20 mph with gusts closer to 30mph and afternoon temperatures only reaching this mid 50s.

Saturday night turns cold, with an inland freeze and widespread frost expected. Temperatures will sink down into the low 30s under clear skies.

Sunday starts out freezing and only warms into the upper 50s. Expect sunny skies and lighter winds. Sunday night we will see increasing clouds, which will keep us a little warmer overnight. Expect temperatures to sink down into the upper 30s.

MLK Day will be mostly sunny and chilly, with temperatures topping out in the upper 50s. The forecast has dried out- we no longer expect any passing showers.

Tuesday will be another cold one, waking up in the mid 30s and warming up into the low 60s under sunny skies.

Milder temperatures await us on Wednesday (Upper 60s!) and Thursday (Low 70s! WhooHooo!)