Spring’s around the corner, so it’s time to think about your garden

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Spending more time at home? Yeah, us too. At Casa de Loco, that means more time to knock out the honey-do list. During the winter months we have been working inside, but with spring around the corner it’s time to get outside.

Spring is the season for growing and getting outside. Maybe this year you’ll do both: grow some veggies while getting out and enjoying it.

According to our birds and squirrels, we have had great success with our landscaping. This year, we are going to try to add a shade of green to our thumbs while growing some of our own vegetables. Our plan is to build a couple of raised beds for easy care and cultivation.

This is all new to us and maybe to you, too. Gardening in North Florida in February is a time for preparation, cleaning and planting. Temperatures can still be cool and there is still a chance of frost or a freeze. It’s the last month to plant a second crop of your fall/winter vegetables or to plant cool-weather vegetables that have time to fruit before it gets too hot. It’s also a good time to start our spring gardens.

What do we plant and when do we plant them? Here is a short list of some of the things you can get in the ground in February: start seeds indoors for peppers and tomatoes. You can also plant watermelons, cantaloupes, squash, cucumbers and sweet corn.

If you are looking for some curb appeal or to add a pop of color, think about planting or potting pansies and violas as they look beautiful growing together.

I’ll keep you posted with the progress and maybe a picture of our first true, “Casa Garden Ensalada.”