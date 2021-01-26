Warm, cloudy today Richard says wet then cold conditions follow

Patchy fog, some locally dense then warming to above seasonal averages. Mostly cloudy skies will become partly sunny to partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers under the southwesterly flow along I-75 and SE GA. Showers could develop and linger tonight along the Golden Isles.

Tomorrow a cold front will weaken slightly as moves across our area mainly during the afternoon and then off shore Wednesday evening. Scattered showers with a few strong thunderstorms possible along the front.

Today: Cloudy and warm with afternoon highs in the 70s across southeast Georgia, upper 70s to low 80s across northeast Florida. Wind SW 10-15 mph. Slight chance of showers for southeast Georgia and along I-75 for northeast Florida under the southwesterly flow, 20-30 percent.

Wednesday: Warm temperatures continue. Wake up temperatures in the lower 60s area wide. Cloudy skies with showers, storms arrive late morning for southeast Georgia, afternoon for northeast Florida. Afternoon highs in the 70s for southeast GA, upper 70s for northeast Florida. Wind SW/NW 10-20 mph.

Looking ahead: Cold and breezy behind the front under sunny skies

7am 57

8am 60

10am 69

12pm 75

3pm 80

5pm 78

8pm 70

10pm 68

Sunrise: 7:20 am

Sunset: 5:58 pm