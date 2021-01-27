Showers with storms, Richard has the timeline to keep you ahead of the showers

Dense Fog Advisory south of I-10 - through 10 am
Warm with Showers and isolated storms
Showers and isolated thunderstorms over SE GA this morning will spread into NE FL through the afternoon and evening, clearing early Thursday morning. A few strong storms may occur during the afternoon across SE GA. Warm temperatures continue.
Windy and colder conditions expected for Thursday Wind fades Thursday night allowing for a light freeze and widespread frost over inland zones. Cool and dry conditions will continue Friday and Friday night with light winds.
Timeline:
SE GA morning through noon
FL/GA Line to I-75 - 1p-2p
I-75 @ Lake City - 3p-4p
Brunswick, Gainesville, Jax - 5p-6p
Beaches, St. Johns County - 6p - 7p
Scattered Showers - 7p-9p
Last push 10p-12a
Wednesday: Warm temperatures continue. Dense Fog through 10 am. Wake up temperatures in the lower 60s area wide. Cloudy skies with showers, storms across southeast Georgia and northeast Florida, 50 - 70 percent. Afternoon highs in the lower 70s for southeast GA, mid to upper 70s for northeast Florida. Wind SW/NW 10-20 mph.
Thursday: Breezy and chilly. Wake up temperatures in the 40s area wide. Sunny skies with highs in the mid 50s to low 60s. Wind NW 15-20 mph, stronger gusts. Clear skies with a freeze likely overnight.
Looking ahead: Warmer temperatures this weekend with another cold front expected early next week
7am 67
8am 69
10am 70
12pm 74
3pm 77
5pm 74
8pm 69
10pm 65
Sunrise: 7:20 am
Sunset: 5:59 pm