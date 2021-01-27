Showers with storms, Richard has the timeline to keep you ahead of the showers

Dense Fog Advisory south of I-10 - through 10 am

Warm with Showers and isolated storms

Showers and isolated thunderstorms over SE GA this morning will spread into NE FL through the afternoon and evening, clearing early Thursday morning. A few strong storms may occur during the afternoon across SE GA. Warm temperatures continue.

Windy and colder conditions expected for Thursday Wind fades Thursday night allowing for a light freeze and widespread frost over inland zones. Cool and dry conditions will continue Friday and Friday night with light winds.

Timeline:

SE GA morning through noon

FL/GA Line to I-75 - 1p-2p

I-75 @ Lake City - 3p-4p

Brunswick, Gainesville, Jax - 5p-6p

Beaches, St. Johns County - 6p - 7p

Scattered Showers - 7p-9p

Last push 10p-12a

Wednesday: Warm temperatures continue. Dense Fog through 10 am. Wake up temperatures in the lower 60s area wide. Cloudy skies with showers, storms across southeast Georgia and northeast Florida, 50 - 70 percent. Afternoon highs in the lower 70s for southeast GA, mid to upper 70s for northeast Florida. Wind SW/NW 10-20 mph.

Thursday: Breezy and chilly. Wake up temperatures in the 40s area wide. Sunny skies with highs in the mid 50s to low 60s. Wind NW 15-20 mph, stronger gusts. Clear skies with a freeze likely overnight.

Looking ahead: Warmer temperatures this weekend with another cold front expected early next week

7am 67

8am 69

10am 70

12pm 74

3pm 77

5pm 74

8pm 69

10pm 65

Sunrise: 7:20 am

Sunset: 5:59 pm