Cool start to our weekend with seasonal highs on the way

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Happy Saturday! We’ll start out chilly and sunny. Expect to finally warm into the 60s around the lunch hour, topping out in the afternoon in the mid 60s under partly cloudy skies.

Overnight we’ll see mild lows only dropping into the low 50s with a few passing clouds.

Sunday we’ll wake up in the cool low 50s and warm up into the mild mid 70s with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. It will be breezy, with southwest winds between 15-20 mph. Chances for rain increase after sunset and we are in for overnight showers to push through.

Monday may start out damp, but it dries out and turns chilly under mostly cloudy skies. We will wake up in the upper 40s and only warm into the upper 50s.

Tuesday and Wednesday morning will have the chilliest temperatures, in the mid to low 30s. Both days expect sunny skies and afternoon temperatures only in the upper 50s and low 60s.

The 70′s are back Thursday (barely! Low 70s at best) and the mid 70s are back Friday. Heading into next weekend, long term forecast models show the potential for several wet days in a row, especially along and to the north of I-10.

