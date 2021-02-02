The wind has a bitter bite, Richard says don’t put away the jackets

Breezy and cold today. West-northwest winds at 15 to 20 mph with gusts of 35 mph possible early this morning. Temperatures were 40 to 45 degrees areawide, and wind chills were 30 to 35 degrees. Temperatures will continue to fall to the low to mid 30s with wind chills in the low to mid 20s.

A Wind Chill Advisory remains in place through 9am.

Temperatures will struggle to reach 50 degrees across much of the area. Highs are forecast to be in the upper 40s to lower 50s areawide and the wind will keep wind chills in the 30s and lower 40s through the afternoon hours. Tonight, temperatures will fall into the 30s after sunset and in to the upper 20s to lower 30s areawide. A Freeze Warning is in effect for portions of northeast Florida tonight through Wednesday morning with wind chills will be in the 20s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and cold. Wake up temperatures will hover in the 30s, but feel like 20s. Partly cloudy with highs in the 50s area wide. Wind NW 10 - 15 mph will keep our “Feels Like” temperatures in the 40s. Freeze Warning overnight.

Wednesday: Freezing temperatures will start the day with a Freeze Warning through 9am. Standing temperatures will drop to the upper 20s to near freezing inland, beaches mid to upper 30s. Afternoon highs in the 50s area wide. Cold temperatures overnight with another Freeze Warning to come.

Looking ahead: Showers return Friday, linger through the weekend

7am 35

8am 37

10am 41

12pm 48

3pm 52

5pm 50

8pm 44

10pm 42

Sunrise: 7:17 am

Sunset: 6:05 pm