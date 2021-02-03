Cold continues, Richard says warmer, wetter days ahead

Sunny skies with below normal temperatures. Temperatures will be about 10 degrees off the seasonal trend. Wind will decrease through the afternoon and then become calm tonight. Light freeze and frost to follow.

Warming temperatures under partly cloudy skies Thursday. Showers with isolated thunderstorms will develop Friday, from the northwest. The front will advance southward and is then expected to start to stall over tea area Friday, lingering through the weekend.

Wednesday: Clear and cold. Highs in the 50s area wide. Wind NW/W 5-10 mph will keep our “Feels Like” temperatures in the 40s for most of the afternoon. Freeze Warning overnight.

Thursday: Freezing temperatures will start the day with a Freeze Warning through 9am. Standing temperatures in the upper 20s to near freezing inland, beaches mid to upper 30s. Afternoon highs in the upper 50s to 60s area wide. Not as cold overnight under partly cloudy skies.

Looking ahead: Showers with storms return Friday, linger through the weekend

7am 31

8am 33

10am 40

12pm 48

3pm 54

5pm 52

8pm 43

10pm 40

Sunrise: 7:17 am

Sunset: 6:05 pm