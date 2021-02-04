Warmer today, Richard says wet weather returns

Warmer weather returns today with ample sunshine. Early morning freeze followed by sunny skies will give way to warmer temperatures this afternoon. Wind will turn south ahead of a cold front. Showers are expected to develop across the Suwannee Valley and north of I-10 then spreading south. Wind will turn north behind the front. Scattered showers are expected for most areas Saturday and Saturday night. A brief dry period early Sunday before the next rounds of rain return.

Thursday: Freezing temperatures will start the day with a Freeze Warning through 9am. Standing temperatures in the upper 20s to near freezing inland, beaches mid to upper 30s. Afternoon highs in the upper 50s to 60s area wide. Not as cold overnight under partly cloudy skies.

Friday: Wake up temperatures in the 40s to 50s. Cloud with showers, 50-70 percent. Afternoon highs in the 60s to low 70s. Cloudy with rain continuing through the night.

Looking ahead: Wet weekend ahead.

7am 28

8am 30

10am 48

12pm 59

3pm 64

5pm 62

8pm 53

10pm 51

Sunrise: 7:15 am

Sunset: 6:06 pm